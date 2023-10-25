Punjab cabinet issues written order to suspend sentence of Nawaz Sharif

Nawaz Sharif applied to Home Depat to suspend sentence.

CM formed committee consisting of interim ministers to review application.

The committee recommended suspension of Nawaz Sharif’s sentence.

LAHORE: The interim cabinet of Punjab has issued a written order to suspend the sentence of former prime minister and leader of Muslim League (N) Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference.

According to the Caretaker Punjab Home Department, Nawaz Sharif applied to the Punjab Home Department to suspend the sentence, on the Chief Minister formed a committee consisting of caretaker ministers to review the application.

The committee gave an opportunity of hearing to Nawaz Sharif’s lawyers Amjad Pervaiz, and Atta Tarar, besides this, the committee also heard Nawaz Sharif’s physician in detail.

The Home Department says that according to the doctor, Nawaz Sharif’s health is not fully recovered and he cannot be jailed.

According to the Punjab Home Department, the committee comprising the caretaker provincial ministers, bureaucrats, AG Punjab, and others sent recommendations. The committee recommended suspension of Nawaz Sharif’s sentence in the light of past examples and court decisions.

Punjab Home Department said that caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi issued an order to approve the recommendations of the committee and Nawaz Sharif’s sentence is suspended after the approval of the caretaker chief minister and cabinet members.

It should be noted that on December 24, 2018, the Accountability Court of Islamabad sentenced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to seven years imprisonment and a fine in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference.