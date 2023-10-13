Senate body seeks world intervention to end Israel aggression

Senate body unanimously passed resolution to condemn Israel.

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights unanimously passed a resolution to condemn Israel’s indiscriminate bombardment and killing of innocent Palestinians, along with the deprivation of their basic human rights.

The Committee that met here with Walid Iqbal in the chaired called upon the international community and the United Nations to immediately intervene to put an end to Israeli aggression. The Senate Panel emphasized that durable peace would only be ensured upon the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine on the basis of pre-1967 frontiers, with Al-Quds as its capital.

Senator Walid Iqbal thereafter informed the Committee that, in the last few days, he had been flooded with written and oral communications, saying that the Senate Standing Committee on Interior had recently approved a private member’s bill calling for public execution of certain capital offenses, without proper deliberation and without appreciating the seriousness of the matter from a human rights perspective.

He announced before the Senators present that while one Senate Standing Committee could not interfere in the legislative business referred to another Senate Standing Committee, the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights would be taking up and thoroughly examining in its next meeting, with proper expert advice, the subject of public executions generally. The Committee thereafter deliberated on the rising trend of domestic violence in the country, with special reference to the case of the minor girl, Rizwana, in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Senator Prof. Dr. Mehr Taj Roghani, the mover of the matter, applauded the National Commission for Rights of the Child (NCRC), as well as law enforcement agencies, for their effective response to the incident, and maintained that while there is a dire need for legislation criminalizing domestic child labor in the country, it would be a real tightrope act keeping in mind that poor and indigent families would deem it an existential threat to their livelihoods.

The Chairperson of NCRC, Ayesha Raza Farooq, apprised the Committee that hazardous child labor has already been criminalized in ICT, but our provinces have failed to legislate effectively towards the prevention of child labor in the country.