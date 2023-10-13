Sindh Police start collecting data of illegal immigrants: CM

CM Sindh chaired meeting to review implementation.

Home Secretary briefed CM about implementation status.

CM directed Prosecutor General for early disposal of all cases.

KARACHI Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar presiding over a meeting approved the medical insurance policy of all the policemen against over Rs1 billion, issued directives for strengthening, and renovation of all the police stations.

He took this decision while presiding over a meeting to review the progress of the implementation of decisions taken in the Special APEX Committee meeting held on October 6, 2023, at CM House.

Home Secretary Iqbal Memon briefed the chief minister about the implementation status of the Special Apex Committee decisions. He added that the Provincial, Divisional, and District Implementation Committees have been notified in pursuance of the Ministry of Interior policy on the ‘Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan.’

The decisions taken in the 1st meeting of the Provincial Implementation Committee held on Oct 12 2023 are as follows:

The Special Branch (SB) is designated as the lead agency for the implementation of the repatriation plan. It would identify the localities, including business areas with the help of the other law enforcement agencies (LEA).

The Special Branch would ascertain illegal foreigners by effective ground check-in. The areas identified would be targeted. The Divisional and District Implementation Committees would also collect data and share it with the home dept. The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) would assess the identified areas and decide on combing operations if required.

The chief secretary told that the federal govt has already directed the NADRA and M/o SAFRON to assist the LEAs during operations for verification of illegal immigrants.

The meeting decided that the data of non-Pakistanis recorded in Sindh in the census 2023 would be obtained from the Census Commissioner for mapping of legal and illegal immigrants. PoR and ACC holders would have to register themselves at the nearest police stations and the failure to do so would be considered as illegal foreigners.

The CM directed the Prosecutor General to expedite the early disposal of all cases of illegal foreigners pending in courts from time to time.

Additional IG Karachi Khadim Rind told the CM that he has started proactive policing to control street crimes. He added that the police have conducted 152 encounters and killed 23 criminals, injured 164, and arrested 769 from September 6 to Oct 12, 2023.

The interim CM expressed his displeasure and dismay that the dacoits had kidnapped SHO and his five police from a police station in Shikarpur. The incident has become a stigma and earned a bad name on the performance of the police.