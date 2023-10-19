USD to PKR rate in Pakistan down by Re1 to Rs 280 in open market on Oct 19

KARACHI: The exchange rate of the US dollar in Pakistan experienced a slight decline in the open market on Thursday, falling by Re1 from Rs 281 to Rs 280.

Conversely, in the inter-bank market, the value of the US dollar saw a more pronounced decrease of Rs1.48, as reported by the State Bank.

It closed at Rs278.81 paisa in the interbank, in contrast to its closing rate of Rs280.29 on the preceding day, October 18.

Both the open and inter-bank markets saw positive developments for the Pakistani rupee in relation to the US dollar on Thursday.

Throughout the day in the open market, the rupee traded at Rs279 for selling and Rs276 for buying, but by the end of trading, it settled at Rs280 for selling and Rs277 for buying.