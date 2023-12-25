COAS acknowledges sacrifices of Christian community of Pakistan

He made remarks while addressing ceremony at Christ Church.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said that enemies of Pakistan were hell-bent towards creating fissures using religious, ethnic, and political vulnerabilities.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), army chief made the remarks while addressing a ceremony held at Christ Church in Rawalpindi in connection with Christmas celebrations.

The congregation welcomed COAS and thanked him for sharing the festivity. COAS wished Merry Christmas to the entire Christian community in Pakistan.

COAS expressed reverence for religious community and stressed upon the need for promoting greater interfaith harmony in society in order to follow Quaid’s true vision of a united and progressive Pakistan.

COAS stressed upon the importance of having correct perspective, truth and knowledge based opinions about national issues rather than following rhetoric and propaganda, to address complex challenges and issues.

“Enemies of Pakistan are hell-bent towards creating fissures using religious, ethnic and political vulnerabilities. We have to stand together & united to rise as a resolute and strong nation.” COAS remarked.

COAS while paying glowing tribute to Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s great vision and leadership on his 147th birthday, quoted Quaid’s historical remarks made in his speech on 11 August 1947 while addressing the Constituent Assembly, (quote)“You are free. You are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan.” (Un-quote)

At the end, COAS befittingly acknowledged the contributions and sacrifices made by the entire Christian community of Pakistan in all the fields and domains.