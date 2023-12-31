Karachi, Hyderabad latest weather update

Karachi, a city steeped in history and teeming with life, is no stranger to the ever-changing nuances of weather. The current conditions at 11:10 AM provide us with a snapshot of the atmospheric theater playing out over the city. As we decipher the details, it becomes apparent that Karachi’s weather is not just a topic of casual conversation; it’s an integral part of daily life.
Current Weather
- Temperature: 23°C
- RealFeel®: 22°C
- RealFeel Shade™: 21°C
- Air Quality: Very Unhealthy
- Wind: East at 17 km/h, Gusts 17 km/h
- Weather: Hazy sunshine
Current Air Quality
- AQI (Air Quality Index): 210 (Very Unhealthy)
- Health Effects: Sensitive groups should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation, consider staying indoors.
Today’s Weather Forecast (12/31)
- High: 28°C, RealFeel® 27°C
- Weather: Hazy sun
- Tonight’s Forecast: Low of 13°C, RealFeel® 13°C, Clear
Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast (1/1)
- High/Low: 27°C/12°C, RealFeel® 27°C
- Weather: Hazy sun
Please note the very unhealthy air quality, and take necessary precautions, especially if you belong to sensitive groups. Stay updated on weather conditions and air quality alerts.
Hyderabad, Sindh
In the heart of the Deccan Plateau, Hyderabad stands as a city that blends history, culture, and technology. As residents navigate through the day, the weather plays a significant role in shaping their experiences. The current weather snapshot at 11:27 AM provides a glimpse into the atmospheric conditions, offering insights into temperature, air quality, and other crucial factors.
Current Weather
- Temperature: 20°C
- RealFeel®: 20°C
- RealFeel Shade™: 18°C
- Wind: North-Northeast at 19 km/h
- Wind Gusts: 31 km/h
- Weather: Hazy sunshine
Air Quality
- AQI (Air Quality Index): 240 (Very Unhealthy)
- Health Advisory: Sensitive groups should avoid outdoor activities due to immediate health effects. Even healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation. Consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.
Current Air Quality Factors
- Dust & Dander: Extreme
- Sinus Pressure: Extreme
- Fishing: Poor
- Composting: Fair
- Air Travel: Ideal
- Outdoor Pests: Very High
Today’s Weather Forecast (12/31)
- High: 25°C
- RealFeel®: 24°C
- Weather: Hazy
Tonight’s Weather Forecast (12/31)
- Low: 13°C
- RealFeel®: 12°C
- Weather: Hazy
Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast (1/1)
- High/Low: 25°C/12°C
- RealFeel®: 25°C
- Weather: Hazy
