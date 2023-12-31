Karachi, Hyderabad latest weather update

Karachi, a city steeped in history and teeming with life, is no stranger to the ever-changing nuances of weather. The current conditions at 11:10 AM provide us with a snapshot of the atmospheric theater playing out over the city. As we decipher the details, it becomes apparent that Karachi’s weather is not just a topic of casual conversation; it’s an integral part of daily life.

Current Weather

Temperature: 23°C

RealFeel®: 22°C

Air Quality: Very Unhealthy

Wind: East at 17 km/h, Gusts 17 km/h

Weather: Hazy sunshine

Current Air Quality

AQI (Air Quality Index): 210 (Very Unhealthy)

Health Effects: Sensitive groups should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation, consider staying indoors.

Today’s Weather Forecast (12/31)

Weather: Hazy sun

Tonight’s Forecast: Low of 13°C, RealFeel® 13°C, Clear

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast (1/1)

Weather: Hazy sun

Please note the very unhealthy air quality, and take necessary precautions, especially if you belong to sensitive groups. Stay updated on weather conditions and air quality alerts.

Hyderabad, Sindh

In the heart of the Deccan Plateau, Hyderabad stands as a city that blends history, culture, and technology. As residents navigate through the day, the weather plays a significant role in shaping their experiences. The current weather snapshot at 11:27 AM provides a glimpse into the atmospheric conditions, offering insights into temperature, air quality, and other crucial factors.

Current Weather

Temperature: 20°C

20°C RealFeel®: 20°C

20°C RealFeel Shade™: 18°C

18°C Wind: North-Northeast at 19 km/h

31 km/h Weather: Hazy sunshine

Air Quality

AQI (Air Quality Index): 240 (Very Unhealthy)

Current Air Quality Factors

Dust & Dander: Extreme

Extreme Sinus Pressure: Extreme

Poor Composting: Fair

Fair Air Travel: Ideal

Ideal Outdoor Pests: Very High

Today’s Weather Forecast (12/31)

High: 25°C

25°C RealFeel®: 24°C

24°C Weather: Hazy

Tonight’s Weather Forecast (12/31)

Low: 13°C

13°C RealFeel®: 12°C

12°C Weather: Hazy

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast (1/1)

High/Low: 25°C/12°C

25°C/12°C RealFeel®: 25°C

25°C Weather: Hazy