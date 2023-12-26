Murtaza Wahab inaugurates Preventive Cardiology Clinic in Landhi  

First free preventive cardiology clinic in JSMU Landhi campus.

Dr Javed Suleman said heart disease reached epidemic proportions.

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, has announced a collaboration between JSMU, NICVD, and KMC in all 25 towns of Karachi including all 14 hospitals and medical institutes operating under KMC.

This partnership aims to work for preventive care, with the support of the local government and its infrastructure.

He also proposed that NADRA enforce the requirement for individuals to undergo necessary medical tests when applying for or renewing their CNIC, in order to diagnose any underlying diseases as part of preventive measures, he said.

He was speaking at the Inauguration of Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU)’s first free preventive cardiology clinic in JSMU Landhi campus in collaboration with the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and the Association of Pakistani-Descent Cardiologists of North America (APCNA).

The clinic aims to provide preventive cardiac measures and offer basic healthcare to patients in order to mitigate the risk of cardiac diseases before they occur.

Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, inaugurated the preventive cardiology clinic at JSMU Landi Campus in Landi.

He said, the establishment of this free preventive cardiology clinic at JSMU Landhi Campus is a commendable initiative that aims to improve access to healthcare facilities for the underprivileged community, showcasing the university’s commitment to public health.

These types of initiatives will contribute to the development of a healthier society, where everyone can benefit from basic healthcare.

Vice-Chancellor JSMU, Prof Amjad Saraj Memon, expressed his commitment to the health of society and a healthier future at JSMU, stating, ‘It brings me great joy to announce that we are now providing free preventive cardiology services for the people of Landi.’

Dr. Javed Suleman, a distinguished alumnus of JSMU and eminent intervention cardiologist in the US, addressed the attendees, highlighting that heart disease has reached epidemic proportions. He said the treatment for heart disease is expensive in countries like the United States.