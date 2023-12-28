NAB summons Asad Qaiser, Atif Khan, and Shahram Tarakai

NAB summoned them over their involvement in corruption.

Chairman NAB directed regular investigation into relevant complaints.

PESHAWAR: National Accountability Bureau(NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa summoned former Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser along with former provincial ministers Shahram Khan Tarakai and Atif Khan.

According to the statement issued by NAB, NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has summoned former Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser and two former ministers of PTI Shahram Khan Tarakai and Atif Khan on January 10.

It is stated in the statement that complaints of irregularities in the construction of Mardan Swabi Road were received against the former ministers of PTI and the former speaker of the National Assembly.

Similarly, there are complaints against Atif Khan of widespread corruption and misuse of powers in sports and tourism projects, taking notice of which Chairman NAB has directed a regular investigation into the relevant complaints.

