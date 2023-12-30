Poliovirus confirmed in environmental samples of four districts

Parents must administer polio drops to children.

The virus found in Keamari, Hyderabad and Chaman.

The environmental samples was also detected in Peshawar.

ISLAMABAD: Polio virus has been confirmed in the environmental samples of four districts of the country.

According to the spokesperson of the Federal Ministry of Health, the polio virus was found in the environmental samples of Karachi Keamari, Hyderabad, Chaman, and Peshawar.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Health said that the only way to protect children from the virus and disability is polio vaccination, parents must administer polio drops to children under five years of age during every campaign, and polio virus to children with weak immunity. Instant targets.

On the other hand, the Sindh Health Department has released data of various diseases according to which 559,515 cases of malaria were reported in the province this year while 2852 cases of dengue and five cases of Congo virus were reported.

12 cases of Naegleria were reported in Sindh, out of which 11 patients died while one person recovered.