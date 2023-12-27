Political parties pay floral tributes to Benazir Bhutto

Akhunzada Chattan presented salute to her unyielding resilience.

Sharmila Farooqi PPP leader also paid a glowing tribute .

Shaista Pervaiz Malik said her martyrdom was huge loss for Pakistan.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Leader of political parties paid floral tributes to Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed on her 16th death anniversary and remembered her political struggle and sacrifice for strengthening of democracy in the country which would always be remembered in the political annals of history.

On the eve of the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Akhunzada Chattan, while talking to media, presented salute to her unyielding resilience and unwavering vision for the nation’s development.

He said that Benazir Bhutto always advocated the politics of principles and had firm believe that a true democracy was the ultimate solution to Pakistan’s problems instead of sowing seeds of hatred among masses.

Sharmila Farooqi PPP leader also paid a glowing tribute and acknowledged the sacrifices made by Benazir Bhutto that her relentless efforts for the protection of the rights of downtrodden sections of society which will always be remembered.

“We will not let Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s great sacrifice go in vain,” she added.

Pakistan Muslim league-N leader Shaista Pervaiz Malik said that the martyrdom of Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto was a huge loss for Pakistan, adding, there are many ways to admire her lifetime services but to me, her services for democracy trump them all.

Advertisement

Also Read Sindh Govt declares December 27 as public holiday in province Caretaker CM Maqbool Baqar approved public holiday. All public and private institutions...

MQM leader Sajjid Ahmad added that the services of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for the cause of democracy in the country would always be remembered. Bhutto family rendered a great deal of sacrifices for the democracy in the country and BB shaheed was a brave a intelligent leader, he added.