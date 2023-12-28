PTI activist Khadija Shah released on bail  

She was on police remand for her involvement in May 9 incidents.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activist and renowned fashion designer Khadija Shah was released on bail.

According to police officials, Khadija Shah was on police remand for her involvement in the May 9 incidents. Khadija Shah has been released due to lack of evidence in the case. Khadija Shah was transferred from Lahore to Quetta on transit remand on December 12.

Khadija Shah was supposed to appear in the Anti-Terrorism Court(ATC) today after completing her 6-day remand, but instead of presenting her in the court, the police released her on bail.

It should be noted that the police had arrested Khadija Shah in the case of arson and vandalism in Jinnah House Lahore.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Lahore ordered the detention of fashion designer and social activist Khadija Shah for a period of another 30 days under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore issued the notification of Khadija Shah’s detention, in which it is said that the order to detain Khadija Shah was issued on the recommendation of the Superintendent of Police(SP) Cantt and District Intelligence Branch.