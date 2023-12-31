Quetta, Balochistan latest weather update

Quetta boasts a unique climate that combines the charm of sunny days with the crispness of mountain air. As we delve into the current weather conditions and forecasts, Quetta reveals its natural contrasts and invites residents and visitors to experience its diverse climate.

Current Conditions:

The temperature in Quetta stands at a cool 16°C, with a RealFeel® of 19°C. The gentle breeze from the north at 6 km/h adds a refreshing touch to the atmosphere. Despite the sunshine, the air quality is marked as “Poor,” with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 70. Sensitive groups are advised to limit outdoor activities due to increased pollution levels.

Air Quality Details:

Quetta’s air quality is affected by various pollutants, including high levels of dust and dander, contributing to sinus pressure and respiratory challenges. While outdoor activities like running and lawn mowing are deemed good, extreme caution is recommended for those sensitive to outdoor pests.

Today’s Weather Forecast:

The weather forecast for the rest of the day predicts a high of 18°C, with a RealFeel® of 20°C. Quetta is expected to experience increasing cloudiness as the day progresses, setting the stage for a partly cloudy night with a low of 0°C and a RealFeel® of 2°C.

Tomorrow’s Outlook:

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Quetta anticipates a day with a high of 18°C and a low of 3°C. The RealFeel® temperature is expected to reach 20°C, promising a sunny and pleasant day amidst the picturesque landscapes of the region.