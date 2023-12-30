SIUT students’ volunteer program winter session concludes

KARACHI: The certificate awarding ceremony of the participants of SIUT Students Volunteer Program Batch 57, Winter Session, was held at Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation (SIUT) after successful completion of this week long community service program.

This community service program ignites a spark of compassion in young hearts, immersing them in the realities of the underprivileged. Through firsthand encounters with suffering and injustice, it cultivates empathy, hones life skills, and awakens a powerful desire to serve. Their journey becomes a bridge of hope, empowering them to reach out, help, and become champions for those on the margins.

This program, started by SIUT in 2006, is conducted at its premises during the summer & winter vacations of the schools & colleges and to date, a total of 6775 candidates have completed this well recognized program.

An orientation session was carried out on the first day in which the participants including their parents were informed of the various activities scheduled during the entire week.

The ‘Philosophy of SIUT’ and complete range of its departments & services was discussed at length highlighting SIUT’s mission statement of ‘Free Quality Medical Treatment for All with Dignity & Compassion Irrespective Of their Caste, Color, Creed, Gender and Religious Beliefs’.

In the program, highly informational medical, social, motivational & ethical lectures were delivered.

There were interactive hands on sessions on nursing (vital signs measurement training), skills labs for urology procedures demo, CPR/resuscitation and a visit to view live robotic surgery in the operation theater.

he participants visited different wards and met with paediatric urology/nephrology patients including dialysis & transplanted patients, played games, coloring books, painting and storytelling, etc.

A very emotional and inspiring session was arranged with SIUT patients who shared their life stories & disease experience which resonated deeply fueling inspiration. A practical first-aid session equipped volunteers with essential skills.

The certificate awarding ceremony included inspirational speeches by the junior & senior volunteers who declared the program as a life changing experience.

The parents also shared their views on this program and termed it as a highly informative & motivating program resulting in visible positive change in their children.

The participants were awarded certificates and also given gifts by SIUT.