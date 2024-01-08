Bilawal, US envoy discuss current political issues

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto held a meeting with US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome, focusing on the country’s political landscape, particularly the upcoming 2024 general elections.

As per a statement released by Acting US Mission Spokesperson Thomas Montgomery, the meeting was a part of the ambassador’s engagements with various Pakistani political stakeholders.

The statement highlighted that during the meeting, Ambassador Donald Blome and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discussed current political issues, emphasizing the significance of ensuring free, fair, and inclusive elections.

Additionally, they explored the strength of the trade and investment relationship between the United States and Pakistan, along with the progress of the US-Pakistan ‘Green Alliance’ framework.

Simultaneously, the PPP, in its statement, clarified that the discussion between Bilawal and the US envoy centered around promoting bilateral relations.

Advertisement

The statement added that they also deliberated on enhancing trade relations between Pakistan and the United States.

As the general elections are scheduled for February 8, political parties are actively preparing by forming alliances and conducting rallies.