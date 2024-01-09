Here is how to get iPhone on Installments

The temporary government has introduced an innovative plan set to start on January 12, 2024, providing an installment option for iPhones to the public.

Umar Saif, the Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology, shared details of this collaboration with telecom partners, a concept he first mentioned in October 2023.

He emphasized the need for such a program, acknowledging that while many Pakistanis use mobile phones, the high cost of premium devices is often too much for people’s budgets.

Dr. Saif highlighted the goal of this initiative, which is to make the latest smartphone models accessible to individuals through convenient and affordable installment plans.

An interesting aspect of this offer is that iPhones are now included in the installment plan. To make sure people stick to their payments, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will use the Device Identification, Registration, and Blocking Systems (DIRBS), which could lead to blocking phones if payments are missed.

Advertisement

Dr. Umar Saif stressed that this approach aims to encourage responsible financial behavior while making smartphones accessible to a wider range of people, regardless of their income.

Telecom companies are set to play a crucial role, providing smartphones directly to users through structured installment plans. This way, the benefits of mobile broadband can reach even those with lower incomes.