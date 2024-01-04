IHC restores 10-year disqualification for NAB’s convicts 

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard appeal of NAB.

Senior Special Prosecutor NAB appeared in court.

Court suspended decision of single bench.

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court restored the 10-year disqualification period for National Accountability Bureau(NAB) convicts.

Islamabad High Court Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz heard the appeal of NAB in which Senior Special Prosecutor NAB Muhammad Raffay appeared in the court.

At the beginning of the hearing, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani asked what is written in Articles 62(1) H regarding disqualification, On this, the NAB prosecutor argued in favor of the 10-year disqualification of the convict of NAB, saying that the sentence of Mir Faiq Ali Jamali has been upheld by the Supreme Court and according to the NAB law, the disqualification will remain for 10 years.

After the arguments of the NAB prosecutor, the court suspended the decision of the single bench and issued a stay order on it, while the court restored the 10-year disqualification period for the NAB convict.

It should be noted that the single bench had decided the disqualification period to be 5 years instead of 10 years.