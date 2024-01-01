Intra-party Elections: ECP issues notices to 14 political parties

The hearing of case will be held on January 4.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued notices to 14 political parties regarding intra-party elections.

According to the list of causes issued by the Election Commission, the hearing of the case related to the intra-party election of 14 political parties will be held on January 4.

14 political parties include Jamiat Ulema Pakistan(JUP) and Pakistan Minorities Alliance(MAP).

It should be noted that on December 22, the Election Commission withdrew the electoral symbol of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf for not conducting intra-party elections as per the party constitution.

Earlier, Election Commission of Pakistan has established the Election Monitoring and Control Centers to register and address public complaints for general elections.

The centers have been established at provincial, divisional and district levels, extending beyond Islamabad, for swift resolution of public complaints.