Mohsin Dawar attacked in North Waziristan

DPO North Waziristan confirmed firing on Dawar’s car.

The multiple bullets hit Mohsin Dawar vehicle.

Mohsin Dawar remained safe due to bullet proof car.

Advertisement

PESHAWAR: The extremists attacked the vehicle of former member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Mohsin Dawar in Miran Shah North Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

District Police Officer (DPO) North Waziristan Rohan Zaib while talking media confirmed the firing on Mohsin Dawar’s car and said that Mohsin Dawar had police security with him, the police personnel’s fired back at the militants who opened fire, from which the assailant escaped.

According to the police, multiple bullets hit the vehicle, however, Mohsin Dawar remained safe due to the bullet proof car.

DPO Rohan Zeb said that Mohsin Dawar has been provided with foolproof security, he is completely safe while the search operation against the unknown militants is going on.

Also Read Police arrests MNA Mohsin Dawar and other protesters ISLAMABAD: Police arrested member of national assembly (MNA) Mohsin Dawar many others...

It may be remembered that a few days ago the convoy of Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, chief of JUI(F), was also attacked in Dera Ismail Khan.

Advertisement