Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mohsin Dawar attacked in North Waziristan

Mohsin Dawar attacked in North Waziristan

Articles
Advertisement
Mohsin Dawar attacked in North Waziristan

Mohsin Dawar attacked in North Waziristan

Advertisement
  • DPO North Waziristan confirmed firing on Dawar’s car.
  • The multiple bullets hit  Mohsin Dawar vehicle.
  • Mohsin Dawar remained safe due to bullet proof car.
Advertisement

PESHAWAR: The extremists attacked the vehicle of former member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Mohsin Dawar in Miran Shah North Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

District Police Officer (DPO) North Waziristan Rohan Zaib while talking  media confirmed the firing on Mohsin Dawar’s car and said that Mohsin Dawar had police security with him, the police personnel’s  fired back at the militants who opened fire, from which the assailant escaped.

According to the police, multiple bullets hit the vehicle,  however, Mohsin Dawar remained safe due to the bullet proof car.

DPO Rohan Zeb said that Mohsin Dawar has been provided with foolproof security, he is completely safe while the search operation against the unknown militants is going on.

Also Read

Police arrests MNA Mohsin Dawar and other protesters
Police arrests MNA Mohsin Dawar and other protesters

ISLAMABAD: Police arrested  member of national assembly (MNA) Mohsin Dawar many others...

It may be remembered that a few days ago the convoy of Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, chief of JUI(F), was also attacked in Dera Ismail Khan.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story