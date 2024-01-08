Nawaz Sharif, UK envoy discuss matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD: The British High Commissioner in Pakistan Jane Marriott on Monday held a meeting with Nawaz Sharif, the head of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former prime minister.

During the meeting, discussions revolved around matters of mutual interest, with the presence of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Party’s Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz.

Nawaz Sharif emphasized the importance of strong relations between Britain and Pakistan, noting that such ties are in the interest of both countries.

He acknowledged the significant role played by Pakistanis residing in Britain in fostering positive relations between the two nations. Nawaz Sharif stressed the need of the hour to enhance connections between the two countries across various sectors, including trade and investment.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott expressed the view that the upcoming general elections on February 8 were crucial for the future of Pakistan. She also extended congratulations to the PML-N leader for being acquitted in various cases.