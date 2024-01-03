NEPRA approves increase in electricity price

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved to increase in the cost of electricity for Karachi by Rs 2.87 per unit.

This approval of increase has been given for quarterly adjustment from January to March 2023 and NEPRA has sent the decision of increase to the federal government. This increase in terms of quarterly adjustment has been made at the request of K Electric.

At the request of the federal government, the quarterly adjustment has already been increased by Rs 1.25. Sources said that the increase on the request of the federal government will be applied to K-Electric consumers, under the uniform tariff policy Karachi consumers will pay only Rs1.25 per unit.

Sources said that the federal government will give a subsidy if the price increases by more than Rs1.25 per unit.

Earlier, In another unsettling development for the already burdened electricity consumers, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has officially announced an increase of Rs1.15 per unit in the electricity tariff.

As per the notification released by the regulatory authority, NEPRA has sanctioned the tariff hike in light of the monthly fuel adjustment for the first quarter of the current financial year. The notification states that consumers will be required to make additional payments on their bills for January to March 2024.