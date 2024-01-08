NICVD treated over 2.4 million patients in 2023

KARACHI: The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) included 10 hospitals and 26 Chest Pain Units, has become the only healthcare facility in the world to have treated 2,420,336 patients and performed 4,454 cardiac surgeries and 20,033 primary PCIs free of charge in 2023.

Spokesperson of NICVD, Abdul Nasir said this On Monday, teams of NICVD surgeons performed the aforesaid cardiac surgeries and procedures on children and adults in various cities of Sindh during 2023.

“NICVD has emerged as the only cardiac healthcare facility in the country which performed around 4,454,cardiac surgeries and over 76,871 procedures all free of charge at main NICVD centre in Karachi and nine satellite centres spread all over Sindh,” the NICVD’s spokesperson said.

He added that the NICVD Karachi also emerged as one of the largest centres in the world in terms of performing primary PCI or angioplasty during heart attack as well as elective angioplasties in a single year.

Cardiologists at the NICVD Karachi performed 9,256 primary PCIs in the year of 2023. Moreover; a total of 83 interventions in acute stroke procedures were done as well.

Regarding the number of cardiac patients examined at the main facility of the institute in Karachi, the spokesperson said the NICVD Karachi received 1,193,618 cardiac patients, of whom 2,922 required surgeries and were operated.

“ 3,045 early invasive, over 16,302 angiographies, 31 TAVI procedures, 3,341 thallium scans, 92,552 echocardiograms, 889 PPMs, 1,118 TPMs and 127 ICD & CRT procedures, were performed by the NICVD Karachi in 2023”, the institute spokesperson said.

He further said that, 331687 cardiac patients visited the OPD at the NICVD Karachi in 2023, while 263,215 patients were treated in emergency and more than 50,043 patients admitted to the wards. NICVD Karachi has also performed more than 25 minimally invasive cardiac surgery or keyhole surgeries.

He added that during the year 2023, a total of 364,593 patients visited NICVD system from other provinces of the country, who were provided free treatment. A total of 84,390 patients from Punjab, 228,649 from Balochistan, 16,000 from Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, 33,540 from Azad Kashmir and 2,014 from Gilgit-Baltistan benefited from the latest and expensive treatment absolutely free.

Satellite centres

A total of 237,529 cardiac patients were treated at the NICVD facility in Sukkur, 175,578 in Tando Muhammad Khan, 136,272 in Larkana, 35,938 in Nawabshah, 161,987 in Hyderabad, 25,174 in Sehwan, 54,512 in Khairpur, 36,503 in Mithi, and 67,378 in Lyri” in 2023, the NICVD spokesperson said.

Chest Pain Units (CPUs)

The NICVD spokesperson added that a total of 295,847 patients were treated at these units.

The Executive Director of NICVD, Prof Tahir Saghir said that NICVD’s motto is to provide state-of-the-art cardiac treatment to patients, coming from the throughout the country, totally free of cost.

