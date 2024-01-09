No seat adjustment or alliance with PPP ahead of elections: Javed Latif

LAHORE: Senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Javed Latif on Tuesday said that his party would not engage in any seat adjustment or alliance with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) ahead of the February 8 elections.

Speaking at a press conference, Javed Latif, who is considered close aide to Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, stated firmly, “There will be no seat adjustment with PPP at any level.”

This statement came in response to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s recent anticipation of a coalition government forming after the upcoming elections, regardless of the leading party.

Latif’s announcement followed PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s earlier prediction of a “national unity government” being formed after the polls, emphasizing the likelihood of no single party securing a two-thirds majority.

During the press conference, Latif revealed that PML-N office-bearers were conducting corner meetings in their respective constituencies, and the central leadership would commence electioneering in the coming days.

He suggested that the party should independently contest the upcoming Punjab polls.

Expressing appreciation for the courts, Latif called for punishments for those involved in the May 9 riots that erupted following the arrest of the deposed prime minister in a £190 million settlement case.

The riots led to the imprisonment of numerous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and leaders for their roles in violence and attacks on civil and military installations.

Latif labeled the events of May 9 as a “Black Day” and advocated for the prosecution of the perpetrators under the Army Act.

It is noteworthy that PPP and PML-N were key allies in the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led regime, which governed the country for around 16 months following the vote of no-confidence that ousted former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Latif also accused the incarcerated PTI founder of receiving preferential treatment and claimed that Imran Khan had threatened members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).