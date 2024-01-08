Pervaiz Elahi, his wife barred from contesting elections

RAWALPINDI: The Election Tribunal upheld the disqualification decision of the Returning Officer and disqualified former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and his wife Qaisara Elahi from contesting the election.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and his wife Qaisara Elahi had challenged the returning officer’s decision to reject nomination papers from National Assembly Constituency NA-59 and Punjab Assembly Seat PP-23.

Judge Chaudhry Abdul Aziz of the Election Tribunal reserved the decision after hearing the arguments of the lawyers of the parties, which has now been pronounced.

The Election Tribunal upheld the decision of the RO to reject the nomination papers of both and said that the objection of concealing the assets and not disclosing the foreign visits of the wife was proved against them.

The objector’s objection of not disclosing shares in the statements and different companies was also upheld and the objection of not opening separate bank accounts for the two constituencies was also upheld.

Advertisement

Also Read Election Tribunal rejects SM Qureshi’s papers from Multan Appeals filed by Shah Mahmood Qureshi for rejection of papers. Qureshi's papers...

The objection of Pervaiz Elahi and Qaisara Elahi regarding technical errors in the documents and not getting confirmation from the Oath Commissioner was found to be valid.