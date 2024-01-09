Peshawar experiences coldest day of winter season

The cold wave persevered in Peshawar and most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday with experts seeing no break from the usual harsh weather settings during the current week

Kalam persisted the coldest place in the province where mercury dropped 06 degrees Celsius below freezing.

In Peshawar, the lowest temperature fell to freezing point, making Tuesday the coolest day of this season.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 100 per cent.

The thick fog overcame in the plains which disturbed inter and intra-city roads in the plains.

As per the synoptic situation, continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these circumstances, mainly cold and dry weather is predictable in Peshawar and most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday evening/night, Wednesday and Thursday.

Extremely cold weather is likely in upper regions.