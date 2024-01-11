Quetta, Balochistan latest weather update today

Quetta, the capital city of the Balochistan province in Pakistan, boasts a unique and diverse climate that significantly impacts the daily lives of its residents. The current weather in Quetta stands at 16°C, with a RealFeel® of 16°. However, it’s crucial to consider the broader environmental factors, such as air quality, which has been assessed as poor, urging caution among sensitive groups.

Air Quality Concerns:

With an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 57, Quetta is experiencing poor air quality. This condition is particularly concerning for individuals with respiratory issues, as the air has reached a level that can be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Those experiencing symptoms like difficulty breathing or throat irritation are advised to reduce outdoor activities.

Current Pollutants and Health Implications:

The current air quality is influenced by various pollutants, impacting health and daily activities. Dust and dander levels are extreme, causing potential sinus pressure and discomfort. Despite these challenges, activities such as running and lawn mowing are still considered good. However, precautions are necessary, especially for those engaging in outdoor activities.

Weather Forecast:

Looking ahead, the weather forecast for Quetta indicates a high of 19°C, with a RealFeel® of 18° for the rest of the day. The evening is expected to become cloudy, with temperatures dropping to 6°C (RealFeel® 4°). Tomorrow’s forecast suggests a range of 17°C to 4°C, with a RealFeel® of 14°, featuring sun through high clouds.