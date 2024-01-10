Senegal star Sadio Mane ties knot with longtime partner Aisha Tamba

Sadio Mane and Aisha Tamba wed in a private ceremony.

Marriage comes just six days before AFCON 2023.

Mane has reportedly known Aisha since she was 16.

Senegalese captain Sadio Mane and his longtime partner Aisha Tamba finally sealed the marriage on Sunday, January 7, in a private ceremony conducted in Dakar, Senegal.

This occurs just six days before the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which is set to get underway on Saturday, January 13, in Ivory Coast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mouhamed Niang🥇🇸🇳 (@magvision_evens_officiel)

In preparation for the 2023 AFCON competition, the Al Nassr player is now in camp with his Senegalese colleagues.

Prior to leaving for his AFCON responsibilities, Mane also dedicated a stadium he built in Bambali, his hometown.

The 31-year-old Al Nassr striker reportedly saw Aisha for the first time when she was 16 years old, but decided against making a formal contact because she was still a minor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mouhamed Niang🥇🇸🇳 (@magvision_evens_officiel)

It was said that friends, family, and fellow football players attended the occasion.

Senegalese photographer Magvision tweeted a shot of Aisha wearing a white gown and Mane dressed in traditional white Arabian clothing.

Aisha was born in the town of Casamance, which is next to the village of Bambali, which is the birthplace of Mane. Mane was intrigued by Aisha’s characteristic of not using social media, as she is known to come from a modest family.

Mane talked about the characteristics he looked for in a relationship in 2022. He stated that he would want a spouse who is religiously similar to him and that he would like to marry someone who is not active on social media.

“I’ve seen a lot of girls asking me why I am not married, but sorry, you might be wasting your time. The woman I marry will not be on social networks,” Mane said.

“I want to marry a woman who respects God and prays well. Everyone has their own way of making their choice of love,” Mane added.

