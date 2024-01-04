Swati’s appeal against Nawaz’s papers approved for hearing

Abbottabad: The Azam Swati appeal filed against the approval of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers from NA-15 Abbottabad was accepted for hearing.

The court has issued a notice to Nawaz Sharif for tomorrow on Azam Swati’s appeal and Election Tribunal Chief Justice Kamran Hayat will hear the appeal.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek Insaf(PTI) candidate Azam Swati challenged the nomination papers of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif from Mansehra.

Senator Azam Swati challenged the nomination papers of Nawaz Sharif from NA-15 Mansehra.