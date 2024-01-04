Swati’s appeal against Nawaz’s papers approved for hearing

Abbottabad: The Azam Swati appeal filed against the approval of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers from NA-15 Abbottabad was accepted for hearing.
Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati had filed an appeal against approval of nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif for National Assembly Constituency NA-15 from Abbottabad, which has been accepted for hearing.
The court has issued a notice to Nawaz Sharif for tomorrow on Azam Swati’s appeal and Election Tribunal Chief Justice Kamran Hayat will hear the appeal.
embedpost slug=”azam-swati-challenges-nawaz-sharifs-nomination-papers”]
Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek Insaf(PTI) candidate Azam Swati challenged the nomination papers of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif from Mansehra.
Senator Azam Swati challenged the nomination papers of Nawaz Sharif from NA-15 Mansehra.
Read More News On
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.