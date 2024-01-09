Who is Madison Lewis – Wiki, Obituary, Age, Parents, Boyfriend

In a heart-wrenching incident, 17-year-old Madison Lewis from Jacksboro High School, Texas, lost her life on January 6, 2023, after a gas fire tragedy during a holiday gathering. The catastrophic event unfolded when another teen threw a pan of gasoline into a burn barrel, resulting in a devastating explosion that left Madison with severe burns covering 90 percent of her body.

Urgently transported to Parkland Hospital, Madison fought bravely for weeks as the medical team conducted challenging surgeries and placed her in a medically induced coma. The entire community rallied behind her, offering prayers and support for her recovery.

Despite the efforts, Madison’s mother, Ericca Hammond, confirmed her daughter’s passing on Saturday night. The incident, which occurred near Christmas, deeply shocked the community, leaving them mourning the loss of a promising young life.

Ericca Hammond shared the harrowing details, recounting how Madison, surrounded by friends, was inadvertently caught in the path of the exploding burn barrel. Mistakenly thinking the pan contained water, Madison faced the tragic consequences of the incident.

The news of Madison’s passing resonated with profound sadness throughout North Texas. Despite the numerous surgeries and the outpouring of community prayers, Madison Lewis succumbed to her injuries on January 6, 2023. Ericca Hammond emphasized Madison’s remarkable bravery in the face of adversity, leaving the community in mourning and reflecting on the fragility of life.