The retail kingdom that has caught everyone’s attention

Khaadi has just launched its biggest retail landscape with its new store in Karachi at Dolmen Mall, Clifton. The store promises a shopping experience like none other in the country, setting pace for young shoppers. The aim of this elaborate flagship store was to bring Pakistanis a shopping experience on par with international retail outlets. With the brand being more than 2 decades old, the need to revamp and rethink was Khaadi’s inevitable strategy.

It has successfully managed to score a number of centennial customers with its quirky and colourful displays and Instagram-worthy walls that make for the perfect selfie background. There’s a lot more colour blocking than you’ve ever seen in a Khaadi store before. Looking beyond the kaleidoscopic new wrapping of the outlet, the product ranges have also been tweaked. Divided into many sections, the store has a little something for everyone, from unstitched fabric to prêt-à-porter casuals, along with their Khaas line and Chapter 2 range. Not only that, but the store also showcases various other genres including westerns, lounge-wear, a dedicated line for kids, perfumes, home living accessories, and jewellery.

There is a separate corner that is dedicated to wrappings, colourful papers, envelopes and gift cards for those looking to have their items wrapped. To add to the shopping experience is the cosy little café that sits in the store, offering the customers a little something for energy and rest. It’s refreshing to see brands stepping up to meet the expectations their consumers have, especially the younger lot. The brand has truly set an unprecedented standard for the Pakistani fashion and retail industry. Our shopping experience just got a tad better, and hopefully it will keep on doing so!