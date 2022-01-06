Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 10:08 pm

Aima Baig sparkles in a glittery bodycon, see photos

Pakistan’s singing sensation, Aima Baig, is nothing short of a vision of beauty. Her stunning photos frequently win the hearts of her social media followers.

Recently, the singer dropped her sparkling photos with her friends wearing a glittery bodycon and looked like a sight for sore eyes. Let’s take a look at the gorgeous photos of Aima.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

“Got dressed up last night for my bestie,” the Malang singer captioned her pictures.

Earlier, the singer released her new song, Tu Mera Na Hua presented by Bisconni Music Season 2. Tu Mera Na Hua is released on the last day of the year 2021. This turned out to be a New Year’s gift from the artist to her fans.

