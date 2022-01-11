Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 06:17 pm

Jemima Goldsmith shares her love for Pakistani truck art

Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan and a British journalist, shared her love for Pakistani truck art.

In a tweet, Jemima shared images of truck art and a recent piece by Pakistan’s well-known truck artist, Haider Ali from Sahiwal in which he applied his truck painting skills on sneakers.

Read more: First look of Jemima Khan’s film is out now!

Jemima wrote in her tweet, “Meanwhile I’m still obsessed by Pakistani truck art. When I first visited Pakistan 27 years ago I thought there must be a carnival happening – every truck, bus, rickshaw and motorbike uniquely & lovingly decorated. I need these trainers as a memento.”

She expressed her wish to get a pair of shoes as a “memento”, saying she is “obsessed” by Pakistani truck art.

