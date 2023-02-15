Louis Vuitton has named Pharrell Williams head of men’s fashion

Pharrell Williams was named Louis Vuitton’s head of menswear.

A French newspaper reported that the selection was imminent prior.

It tweeted, “He will succeed the late Virgil Abloh as head of menswear design.”

The men’s fashion mantel will be held by the music superstar known for his frequent appearances in the front row of fashion shows. The music industry was also represented by the late head of the fashion house, Virgil Abloh. On Tuesday, Pharrell Williams was named Louis Vuitton‘s head of menswear.

“Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome @Pharrell as its new Men’s Creative Director,” the brand said in a tweet.

The Wall Street Journal and Le Figaro, a French newspaper, had both reported that the selection was imminent prior to the company’s tweet.

He will succeed the late Virgil Abloh as head of menswear design at Louis Vuitton, who died of cancer in November 2021. Louis Vuitton is one of the most well-known global luxury brands in French fashion.

Abloh made history by becoming the first Black head of the fashion house before he passed away. He brought a signature style of streetwear that was influenced by skateboarding, youth culture, graffiti, and a rough take on deconstructionism.

What are our understandings of Williams’ appointment?

Despite the fact that Williams had not been mentioned as a possible replacement for Abloh, the selection was established by his frequent attendance at fashion shows and his status in pop culture. The 49-year-old musical megastar was chosen by the brand due to his streetwear sensibilities.

Williams wrote: “Abloh died.” Virgil, you were a thoughtful, generous, and inventive genius. Both your human and spiritual work will endure in perpetuity.”

Pietro Beccari, the new head of Louis Vuitton, said Williams would lead the brand “towards a new and very exciting chapter” and praised his “creative vision beyond fashion.”

The songwriter, producer, and performer has collaborated with Louis Vuitton before, though that line only sold sunglasses and jewellery 15 years ago. He has previously collaborated with Adidas, Diesel, Chanel, and Moncler brands.

Pharrell founded the Billionaire Boys Club brand with Japanese designer Nigo in 2003 and became a co-owner of the denim brand G-Star Raw in 2016.

Helen Lasichanh, a fashion designer, is his wife. 2013 marked their wedding.

The First Louis Vuitton collection to be released in June Williams has performed with Daft Punk, Gwen Stefani, Jay-Z, Madonna, Shakira, and Snoop Dogg, among others. The creator of “Happy” worked on “Get Lucky” and “Lose Yourself to Dance” with Daft Punk.

The Grammy Award winner has been nominated for two Oscars.

According to the business, his first collection for Louis Vuitton will be unveiled in June during men’s fashion week in Paris.

