Haris Rauf and Muzna Masood Malik Walima Pictures Goes Viral

Adding to the ongoing wedding season, Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf and Muzna Malik recently celebrated their Barat and Walima ceremonies.
Haris Rauf Walima 😍 Reunion Two Qalandars Boys 🫶❤️ #HarisRauf #FakharZaman pic.twitter.com/F72JfD7o65
— Mian Ahtasham (@AhtashamRiaz_) July 7, 2023
Family of Shadab Khan at Haris Rauf’s Reception 🤍 pic.twitter.com/6stQCAb1E5
— Haider Khan (@haiderkhaan0800) July 8, 2023
What a stunning bride! Perfect Walima look🫶❤️ #HarisRauf pic.twitter.com/ybD9XFsUq7
— Namal (@NamalAfandi) July 8, 2023
Haris Rauf’s Walima took place on Friday, where he exuded elegance in a sophisticated suit. Although they kept the wedding festivities private, some glimpses from the event managed to emerge online.
The celebrations for the Speedster kicked off earlier this week with a musical night, followed by the joyous Mehndi event.
Fakhar Zaman and Faheem Ashraf at the reception of Haris Rauf❤️#HarisRauf #FakharZaman pic.twitter.com/wi2kCp0vXH
— Laiba Abbasi 🏏 (@abbasiilaiba) July 7, 2023
Advertisement
Harry – Shaadi Mubarak! 🎆@HarisRauf14 pic.twitter.com/BARiTPoa1H
— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) July 7, 2023
In light of the rainy season causing flight disruptions at the Karachi airport, the Pakistan Cricket Board imposed restrictions on players traveling to the capital city. This decision was made to ensure the safety and avoid any potential travel complications for the players.
