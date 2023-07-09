Haris Rauf and Muzna Masood Malik Walima Pictures Goes Viral

Pakistani fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Muzna Malik celebrated their Barat and Walima ceremonies.

Adding to the ongoing wedding season, Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf and Muzna Malik recently celebrated their Barat and Walima ceremonies.

Haris Rauf’s Walima took place on Friday, where he exuded elegance in a sophisticated suit. Although they kept the wedding festivities private, some glimpses from the event managed to emerge online.

The celebrations for the Speedster kicked off earlier this week with a musical night, followed by the joyous Mehndi event.

Fakhar Zaman and Faheem Ashraf at the reception of Haris Rauf❤️#HarisRauf #FakharZaman pic.twitter.com/wi2kCp0vXH — Laiba Abbasi 🏏 (@abbasiilaiba) July 7, 2023

