Haris Rauf and Muzna Masood Malik Walima Pictures Goes Viral

  • Pakistani fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Muzna Malik celebrated their Barat and Walima ceremonies.
  • Haris looked elegant in a sophisticated suit during the Walima.
  • The celebrations began with a musical night and a joyous Mehndi event.
Adding to the ongoing wedding season, Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf and Muzna Malik recently celebrated their Barat and Walima ceremonies.

Haris Rauf’s Walima took place on Friday, where he exuded elegance in a sophisticated suit. Although they kept the wedding festivities private, some glimpses from the event managed to emerge online.

The celebrations for the Speedster kicked off earlier this week with a musical night, followed by the joyous Mehndi event.

In light of the rainy season causing flight disruptions at the Karachi airport, the Pakistan Cricket Board imposed restrictions on players traveling to the capital city. This decision was made to ensure the safety and avoid any potential travel complications for the players.

Advertisement

