Pakistan Grants Visa Extension to Indian Woman Anju Who Crossed Border to Marry Facebook Partner

Anju (Fatima), an Indian woman, receives a one-year visa extension.

Nasrullah highlights meticulous documentation and collaboration with institutions for the extension.

The process reflects comprehensive support and cooperation from relevant authorities.

Advertisement

Anju (Fatima), an Indian national, has been granted a one-year visa extension upon her entry into Pakistan, ensuring the continuation of her stay.

Nasrullah, Fatima’s husband and a resident of the Dirbala district, confirmed that after an initial two-month visa extension, an additional year has been approved, in accordance with their marital union.

Nasrullah highlighted the careful compilation and submission of necessary documentation as required by the Ministry of Interior. Various Pakistani institutions and departments have actively collaborated to facilitate this process.

It is noteworthy that Anju, the Indian woman, initially arrived in the Deer Bala district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on July 22, marking the beginning of her journey within Pakistan’s borders.

According to Nasrullah, now referred to as Fatima, she has successfully secured a one-year visa extension following the Interior Ministry’s authorization of her request.

During an interview held in Islamabad, Nasrullah remarked, “I have fulfilled all the necessary prerequisites, and we have indeed secured a one-year visa extension. The process has been marked by comprehensive support and cooperation from all relevant institutions.”

Advertisement

He further expounded, underlining, “Our interactions with these institutions have been characterized by unwavering collaboration, ensuring a smooth and supportive experience throughout.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read India’s Anju weds Nasrullah, accepts Islam UPPER DIR. Indian girl Anju and resident of Upper Dir Nasrullah, who...