Nawaz Sharif back to London after concluding Europe trip

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Supremo Nawaz Sharif, returns to London after concluding a comprehensive tour that spanned Saudi Arabia, UAE, and several European countries.

The tour was notable for its significant meetings with influential leaders and political figures across the region.

Nawaz Sharif’s journey commenced on June 24th as he departed from London to Dubai, where he engaged in crucial discussions with top members of his party.

Notably, he held a meeting with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and Asif Ali Zardari, the co-chairman, during his stay in Dubai.

This interaction highlighted the evolving dynamics of Pakistan’s political landscape.

Leaving Dubai on July 28th, the PML-N leader continued his expedition to Italy, followed by subsequent visits to Switzerland and Germany. These visits solidified his presence within the European political milieu.

Sources with knowledge of the matter revealed that Nawaz Sharif’s return to his London residence will be accompanied by a series of meetings with various political figures over the next few days.

In an intriguing development, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, along with other prominent PML-N leaders, is scheduled to travel to London soon to engage in discussions with Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, the deposed premier is considering his return to Pakistan in the following month, further emphasizing his commitment to active participation in domestic politics once again.