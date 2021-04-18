Adsense 970×250

A, AS, O level and IGCSE exams to be held as per schedule, Shafqat Mahmood

Komal FatimaWeb Editor

18th Apr, 2021. 01:18 pm
A, AS, O level and IGCSE exams will be held as per the date sheet announced by CAIES.

This has been announced by federal education minister Shafqat Mahmood.

Taking to Twitter, he announced that there will be no cancellation or delay.

Those students wishing to take exams in Oct/Nov can do so in the same fee already paid, he added.

In another tweet, Mahmood announced that universities in affected districts will take online classes whereas in districts with less than 8% positivity they will continue to function.


Apart from that, he announced that classes 1 to 8 will be closed and the details will be given by provinces and GB/AJK.

 

