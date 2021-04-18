Adsense 300×250

A, AS, O level and IGCSE exams will be held as per the date sheet announced by CAIES.

This has been announced by federal education minister Shafqat Mahmood.

Taking to Twitter, he announced that there will be no cancellation or delay.

Those students wishing to take exams in Oct/Nov can do so in the same fee already paid, he added.

It was also decided with complete consensus among ministers that A, AS, O level and IGCSE exams will take place as per date sheet announced by CAIES. There will be no delay or cancellation. Those students wishing to take exams in Oct/Nov can do so in the same fee already paid — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) April 18, 2021

Meeting was also informed that Cambridge has decided not to give teacher assessed grades this year therefore those not taking exams will take them in the next cycle Oct/Nov. Cambridge also assured that all SOPs will be strictly followed — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) April 18, 2021

In another tweet, Mahmood announced that universities in affected districts will take online classes whereas in districts with less than 8% positivity they will continue to function.

Universities in affected districts will continue online while in districts with less than 8% positivity they will continue to function — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) April 18, 2021



Apart from that, he announced that classes 1 to 8 will be closed and the details will be given by provinces and GB/AJK.