Farrukh Habib has taken oath as the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting (I&B).

According to the details, President Dr. Arif Alvi administered him the oath at a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, felicitating Farrukh Habib on being appointed as the state minister for information and broadcasting, confirmed that he will be taking the oath of his office today.

Back on April 13, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reshuffled his cabinet, appointing Shaukat Tarin as the new finance minister and changing portfolios of several ministers.

The additional charge of the finance minister was taken back from Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar who replaced Omar Ayub as energy minister.

Habib, became a member of the National Assembly for the first time in 2018, and Mr Habib has often been seen holding press talks outside the headquarters of Election Commission of Pakistan after hearings of the PTI foreign funding case.