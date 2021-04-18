Fawad Chaudhry On Lahore Violence: “State won’t yield to terrorism”

Adsense 300×250

The federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry has on Sunday said that the operation against the proscribed religious party was originated after the miscreants launched an attack on police officers in Lahore.

Following the chaos created by TLP supporters in Lahore, Fawad Chaudhry said, “The state did not even yield to armed terrorist group Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TLP).”

“They kidnapped our Police and Rangers personnel following which we led an operation against them,” Chaudhry added.

“The Prime Minister is Aashiq e Rasool (SAWW) and he raised the objections over blasphemy on each available forum, the minister added further.

Earlier today, a group of miscreants attacked the Nawankot Police Station in Lahore where several police officers and rangers were trapped.

They also abducted 12 officers including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP). The miscreants were armed and attacked police personnel with patrol bombs.

In this regard, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab, Firdous Ashiq Awan took to her Twitter and detailed the entire scene happening in Lahore.

“The miscreants were armed with petrol bombs and acid bottles and attacked the cops at the police station,” she tweeted along with an official statement issued from the Punjab police on the entire episode.

جہاں حملے کے لیے 50 ہزار لٹر کا آئل ٹینکر بھی رکھا گیا ہے۔ پولیس کی طرف سے کوئی آپریشن پلان یا شروع نہیں کیا گیا اور جوابی کارروائی صرف سیلف ڈیفینس اور مغوی پولیس اہلکاروں کو بچانے کی لیے کی گئی۔ اس سے پہلے ان جتھوں کے ہاتھوں 6 پولیس اہلکار شہید اور 700 سے زائد زخمی ہوچکے ہیں۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) April 18, 2021

On the other hand, internet service has been suspended in Lahore amidst the violent protests by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) supporters.

According to sources, Punjab Police has massacred many TLP protesters in Lahore today and now the TLP leadership wants to move their dead bodies to Faizabad, Islamabad.

PEMRA Bans Media Coverage Of TLP

Moreover, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has banned all kind of coverage of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

According to a statement issued by PEMRA, instructions have been issued to all TV channels and FM radio stations in this regard.

PEMRA further stated that the Interior Ministry has banned TLP under Section 27 of the PEMRA Regulation and Code of Conduct PEMRA Ordinance 2002, media coverage of banned outfits is prohibited.