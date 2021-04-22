Adsense 970×250

Lahore High Court accepts bail plea of Shahbaz Sharif

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

22nd Apr, 2021. 01:10 pm
Adsense 300×600
shahbaz sharif
Adsense 300×250

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has on Thursday approved bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shahbaz Sharif.

According to the details, during the proceedings, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor has argued that the lawyers of PML-N leader had presented inappropriate observance in previous hearing.

It is worth mentioning here that LHC Chief Justice Qasim Khan had formed a new bench to hear money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif after one of the judges raised objection on granting him bail.

The development came after judges, who were hearing money laundering case, handed over their separate written verdicts on PML-N leader’s bail to the high court office.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on September 28, 2020 after the LHC rejected his bail plea in a money laundering case.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Turkey Officially Removed By Biden's Pentagon From F-35 Program
4 mins ago
Turkey Officially Removed By Biden’s Pentagon From F-35 Program

A Pentagon official says the United States has officially informed Ankara about...
Indian Border Security Force Wants To Persecute "Pakistani Spy Pigeon"
43 mins ago
Indian Border Security Force Wants To Persecute “Pakistani Spy Pigeon”

A case has been registered against a 'suspected Pakistani spy pigeon' caught...
PIA vaccinated cabin crew
46 mins ago
PIA All Set To Fly With Vaccinated Pilots, Cabin & Cockpit Crew

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is all set to become the first airline...
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?
60 mins ago
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?

Learning a foreign language is a fun experience and has positive effects...
Jannat Mirza Instagram
1 hour ago
Jannat Mirza Makes Shocking Revelations About Her Mental Health

Famed TikTok star Jannat Mirza, who has gained quite a prompt popularity...
Sana Fakhar transformation
1 hour ago
Sana Fakhar’s transformation is truly an impressive & inspirational feat

Actress Sana Fakhar, who used to play roles in old Pakistani films...

Recent News

Turkey Officially Removed By Biden's Pentagon From F-35 Program
4 mins ago
Turkey Officially Removed By Biden’s Pentagon From F-35 Program

A Pentagon official says the United States has officially informed Ankara about...
Indian Border Security Force Wants To Persecute "Pakistani Spy Pigeon"
43 mins ago
Indian Border Security Force Wants To Persecute “Pakistani Spy Pigeon”

A case has been registered against a 'suspected Pakistani spy pigeon' caught...
PIA vaccinated cabin crew
46 mins ago
PIA All Set To Fly With Vaccinated Pilots, Cabin & Cockpit Crew

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is all set to become the first airline...
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?
60 mins ago
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?

Learning a foreign language is a fun experience and has positive effects...