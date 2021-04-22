Lahore High Court accepts bail plea of Shahbaz Sharif

Adsense 300×250

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has on Thursday approved bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shahbaz Sharif.

According to the details, during the proceedings, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor has argued that the lawyers of PML-N leader had presented inappropriate observance in previous hearing.

It is worth mentioning here that LHC Chief Justice Qasim Khan had formed a new bench to hear money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif after one of the judges raised objection on granting him bail.

The development came after judges, who were hearing money laundering case, handed over their separate written verdicts on PML-N leader’s bail to the high court office.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on September 28, 2020 after the LHC rejected his bail plea in a money laundering case.