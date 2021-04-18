Adsense 300×250

On Sunday, a group of miscreants attacked the Nawankot Police Station in Lahore where several police officers and rangers were trapped.

They also abducted 12 officers including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP). The miscreants were armed and attacked police personnel with patrol bombs.

In this regard, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab, Firdous Ashiq Awan took to her Twitter and detailed the entire scene happening in Lahore.

“The miscreants were armed with petrol bombs and acid bottles and attacked the cops at the police station,” she tweeted along with an official statement issued from the Punjab police on the entire episode.

Firdous said the miscreants surrounded the Nawankot police station and kidnapped 12 cops including a DSP. However, their attack led to the injuries of at least six policemen.

جہاں حملے کے لیے 50 ہزار لٹر کا آئل ٹینکر بھی رکھا گیا ہے۔ پولیس کی طرف سے کوئی آپریشن پلان یا شروع نہیں کیا گیا اور جوابی کارروائی صرف سیلف ڈیفینس اور مغوی پولیس اہلکاروں کو بچانے کی لیے کی گئی۔ اس سے پہلے ان جتھوں کے ہاتھوں 6 پولیس اہلکار شہید اور 700 سے زائد زخمی ہوچکے ہیں۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) April 18, 2021

The SACM said that the Punjab government did not launch any operation against the protestors.

“Police neither planned nor launched any operation,” Firdous Ashiq Awan said.

She further said that the culprits had already martyred six policemen and injured over 700 others after the latter tried to level nationwide demonstrations.

On the other hand, internet service has been suspended in Lahore amidst the violent protests by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) supporters.

According to sources, Punjab Police has massacred many TLP protesters in Lahore today and now the TLP leadership wants to move their dead bodies to Faizabad, Islamabad.

Earlier on April 15, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi has issued a statement recently after the interior ministry declared the religious party null and void.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Shahbaz Gill has shared the statement by Saad Hussain Rizvi on his Twitter handle.

The Chief has appealed to his party workers not to take any illegal steps in the interest of the country and the people while all protest rallies and roadblocks should be removed immediately.

He, in his statement, further said that all party workers should return to their homes peacefully and fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

PEMRA Bans Media Coverage Of TLP

Moreover, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has banned all kind of coverage of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

According to a statement issued by PEMRA, instructions have been issued to all TV channels and FM radio stations in this regard.

PEMRA further stated that the Interior Ministry has banned TLP under Section 27 of the PEMRA Regulation and Code of Conduct PEMRA Ordinance 2002, media coverage of banned outfits is prohibited.