PML-N MNA Javed Latif arrested in controversial remarks case

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

27th Apr, 2021. 10:58 am
Javed Latif
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Javed Latif was taken into custody on Tuesday after a sessions court rejected his bail petition in the controversial remarks case.

According to the details, Javed Latif leader appeared before the court as additional sessions judge Wajid Minhas resumed hearing.

The verdict on his bail plea was reserved earlier after which Javed Latif left the court premises along with his team. Latif had left before the verdict was announced, but he was taken into custody near Sagian Bridge.

According to Latif’s counsel Farhad Ali Shah, ‘Arresting someone before the verdict is announced is a violation of the law.’

During the hearing, the prosecutor said that the politician made anti-state remarks while speaking in favour of his party leader. His remarks were against the country’s law, said the prosecutor, adding that; they have sent his interview for a forensic examination.

Back on March 20, Latif was booked on charges of treason and a case was registered against the MNA on the complaint of a citizen.

It should be noted that the PML-N MNA Javed Latif was charged under sections 120B [Punishment of criminal conspiracy], 153A [Promoting enmity between different groups], 505(1) B [Statements conducing to public mischief], and 506 [Punishment for criminal intimidation] of the Pakistan Penal Code. Sections of the Preventions of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 were included in the FIR as well.

