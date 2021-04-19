Adsense 970×250

‘PTI leadership is fanning hatred in the country,’ says Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

19th Apr, 2021. 03:49 pm
Adsense 300×600
Raja Pervaiz Ashraf
Adsense 300×250

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Monday lashed out at Imran Khan Leadership for fanning hatred in the country.

According to the details, while speaking during the national assembly session Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that the whole country is in the grip of rumors.

He criticized the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government for failing to maintain peace in the country and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is accountable to Parliament.

‘The PTI government has failed to fulfill its responsibility,’ said the former prime minister, adding that, Imran Khan should come to the parliament and give the explanation.’’

He also said that Muslim brothers are fighting against each other today in Pakistan and this all just because of the incompetence of PTI leadership.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Meesha Shafi Yoga Teacher
6 mins ago
Meesha Shafi Is Now A Yoga Teacher; Ready To Teach if schedule permits

Pakistan's singer Meesha Shafi, who had been under headlines after the harassment...
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan
14 mins ago
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that the...
National Assembly Passes Two Bills
24 mins ago
National Assembly Passes Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2020

The National Assembly (NA) has on Monday has passed two important bills...
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb
28 mins ago
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb

Grand Mufti of Pakistan Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman says that the rulers should take...
1 hour ago
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman blessed with baby

According to a report published on Sunday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin...
Champions League
1 hour ago
Real Madrid, Man City, Chelsea likely to be banned from Champions League

On Monday, UEFA executive committee member Jesper Moller said that clubs Real...

Recent News

Meesha Shafi Yoga Teacher
6 mins ago
Meesha Shafi Is Now A Yoga Teacher; Ready To Teach if schedule permits

Pakistan's singer Meesha Shafi, who had been under headlines after the harassment...
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan
14 mins ago
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that the...
National Assembly Passes Two Bills
24 mins ago
National Assembly Passes Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2020

The National Assembly (NA) has on Monday has passed two important bills...
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb
28 mins ago
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb

Grand Mufti of Pakistan Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman says that the rulers should take...