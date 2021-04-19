Adsense 300×250

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Monday lashed out at Imran Khan Leadership for fanning hatred in the country.

According to the details, while speaking during the national assembly session Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that the whole country is in the grip of rumors.

He criticized the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government for failing to maintain peace in the country and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is accountable to Parliament.

‘The PTI government has failed to fulfill its responsibility,’ said the former prime minister, adding that, Imran Khan should come to the parliament and give the explanation.’’

He also said that Muslim brothers are fighting against each other today in Pakistan and this all just because of the incompetence of PTI leadership.