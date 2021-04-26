Adsense 970×250

Sindh closes inter-city public transport due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

26th Apr, 2021. 12:22 pm
Sindh
The Sindh government on Monday has announced the closure of intercity public transport from April 29th, due to the surge in coronavirus cases in the province.

Spokesperson Sindh Government, Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui in his tweet announced that Inter city public transport will be closed from 29th April in the province of Sindh.

“I wish people were actually following SOPs and had been wearing masks,” Sindh spokesperson Murtaza Wahab tweeted.

“The situation is very alarming and [the] government may have no other option but to take stricter decisions if people don’t act responsibly.” He said.

The decision has been taken by the Sindh government to curb the rampant spread of the deadly virus during Ramazan and before the Eid holidays.

The decisions were taken during a meeting headed by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at the Chief Minister (CM) House. Moreover, the government will hold a press conference later in the day.

Coronavirus Situation in Pakistan

During the the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 4,825 new coronavirus cases whereas 70 people succumbed to the deadly virus.

The number of patients in hospitals has increased and the country is using 90% of its oxygen supply.

