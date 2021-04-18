Adsense 970×250

‘SKMT Karachi will be equipped with all the latest treatment facilities,’ PM

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

18th Apr, 2021. 03:47 pm
Adsense 300×600
PM Imran
Adsense 300×250

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) cancer hospital in Karachi will be equipped with all the latest diagnostic and treatment facilities.

According to the details, Prime Minister Imran Khan took his Twitter and shared some of his pictures from construction site.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that SKMT Karachi will be twice the size of SKMT Lahore and will be equipped with all the latest diagnostic and treatment facilities.

He also said that SKMT Karachi will service Sindh and southern Balochistan.

He tweeted:

Visited the building site of SKMT Karachi. InshaAllah on target to open in 2023. It will be twice the size of SKMT Lahore and will be equipped with all the latest diagnostic and treatment facilities. It will service Sindh and southern Balochistan.

Let it be known that the new project in Karachi was officially inaugurated at a groundbreaking ceremony, held on the construction site on December 29, 2016.

The groundbreaking was performed by a cancer patient, Waleed Ahmed from Jamshoro. The Chairman of the Trust, Mr. Imran Khan, members of the Board of Governors of SKMT, senior management of the Hospital, and a large number of donors and guests attended this event and pledged their support.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Meesha Shafi Yoga Teacher
7 mins ago
Meesha Shafi Is Now A Yoga Teacher; Ready To Teach if schedule permits

Pakistan's singer Meesha Shafi, who had been under headlines after the harassment...
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan
16 mins ago
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that the...
National Assembly Passes Two Bills
25 mins ago
National Assembly Passes Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2020

The National Assembly (NA) has on Monday has passed two important bills...
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb
29 mins ago
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb

Grand Mufti of Pakistan Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman says that the rulers should take...
1 hour ago
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman blessed with baby

According to a report published on Sunday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin...
Champions League
1 hour ago
Real Madrid, Man City, Chelsea likely to be banned from Champions League

On Monday, UEFA executive committee member Jesper Moller said that clubs Real...

Recent News

Meesha Shafi Yoga Teacher
7 mins ago
Meesha Shafi Is Now A Yoga Teacher; Ready To Teach if schedule permits

Pakistan's singer Meesha Shafi, who had been under headlines after the harassment...
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan
16 mins ago
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that the...
National Assembly Passes Two Bills
25 mins ago
National Assembly Passes Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2020

The National Assembly (NA) has on Monday has passed two important bills...
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb
29 mins ago
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb

Grand Mufti of Pakistan Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman says that the rulers should take...