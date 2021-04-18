Adsense 300×250

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) cancer hospital in Karachi will be equipped with all the latest diagnostic and treatment facilities.

According to the details, Prime Minister Imran Khan took his Twitter and shared some of his pictures from construction site.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that SKMT Karachi will be twice the size of SKMT Lahore and will be equipped with all the latest diagnostic and treatment facilities.

He also said that SKMT Karachi will service Sindh and southern Balochistan.

He tweeted:

Visited the building site of SKMT Karachi. InshaAllah on target to open in 2023. It will be twice the size of SKMT Lahore and will be equipped with all the latest diagnostic and treatment facilities. It will service Sindh and southern Balochistan.

Let it be known that the new project in Karachi was officially inaugurated at a groundbreaking ceremony, held on the construction site on December 29, 2016.

The groundbreaking was performed by a cancer patient, Waleed Ahmed from Jamshoro. The Chairman of the Trust, Mr. Imran Khan, members of the Board of Governors of SKMT, senior management of the Hospital, and a large number of donors and guests attended this event and pledged their support.