Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has on Thursday (today) sent a legal notice to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail over his defamatory statements of corruption and tax evasion levelled against him.

Under the Defamation Ordinance, 2002, Ali Zaidi sues Miftah Ismail with a fine of 10 crores over defaming his reputation and integrity.

The minister said that he should apologize or face the legal consequences. Miftah Ismail on the live broadcast cast said: “Ali Zaidi does not pay tax and uses money distributed through the Ehsaas programme in exchange to purchase votes, which is very unfortunate.”

The notice issued to the PML-N leader has few points to which Ismail has to apologize over his serious slanders against Zaidi.

“I am discharging my duties as Minister of Maritime Affairs in accordance with the oath taken under the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973 (Constitution”) and that all actions are taken in my capacity as Minister of Maritime Affairs are taken in accordance with the law,” he said.

He said, “in the news segments broadcast, the material in question alleges that I am not a taxpayer and that I am manipulating the public money for my personal gains and that such defamatory comments are clearly to tarnish my reputation”.

Ali Zaidi said “the defamatory statements which are predicted on false information have already been viewed by thousands of viewers”, adding that “it is respectfully submitted that comments of such nature, when communicated on national television, have a negative widespread effect which clearly demonstrates that you are seeking to call into question my reputation, integrity and the duties performed by me under the Constitution”.

“In view of the above, I hereby call upon you to tender an unconditional apology making specific reference to the contents aired on Geo News on April 25, 2021, and other news segments airing the defamatory statements and pay damages of PKR 10 crores for seeking to call into question my reputation, integrity and the duties performed by me under the Constitution” he added.

The minister said, “I hereby call upon you to comply with the above within 14 days of receipt of this notice, failing which I will be constrained to institute proceedings against you, which will be pursued at your sole risk, costs and consequences”.