COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa Visits Ukraine

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

20th May, 2021. 07:34 pm
COAS Ukraine visit

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) while on an official visit to Ukraine on Thursday, visited the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, where he held separate meetings with H.E. Mr. Shmyhal Denys – Prime Minister of Ukraine and H.E. Mr. Uruskyi Oleh – Deputy Prime Minister & Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in the Afghan Peace Process, and enhanced bilateral & defense cooperation in various fields were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan attaches great importance to furthering bilateral relations with Ukraine and believes that both nations would develop meaningful and long-term relationships through enhanced cooperation.

Both dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s contributions to conflict prevention in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.

Earlier the COAS also called on H.E. Mr. Taran Andrii – Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Korniichuk — Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant-General Oleksandr Syrskyi – Commander of the Army of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and H.E. Mr Avakov Arsen – Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, today.

On arrival at the Ministry of Defence, COAS was presented a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out military contingent.

Besides mutual and professional interests, matters of defense and security collaboration between both countries and the overall regional security situation were discussed, during the meetings.

Both sides agreed to further optimize military to military ties particularly in defense production, training, counter-terrorism, and intelligence domains.

The dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability to the region and reiterated Ukraine’s desire for enhancing bilateral cooperation in all domains.

