Pakistan has recorded 3060 coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours taking the national tally of confirmed cases to 903,599.

According to the National Command and Operations Cen57tre (NCOC) statistics, 57 more people died due to the dread virus during the said period, pushing the national tally of deaths to 20,308.

As many as 2,693 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours, after which the national recovery toll jumped to 820,374.

So far, 12,837,818 tests have been conducted since the outbreak in the country, whereas 2,857,746 people have been partially vaccinated and 1,286,429 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

The total number of doses administered is 5,358,808.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government tightened curbs once more because of the rising number of coronavirus cases throughout the province.

It also asked citizens to heed its warning regarding the spread of COVID-19 and strictly ensure following safety precautions, saying it will otherwise be forced to further close several sectors.

According to the Home Department, a meeting of the provincial task force on coronavirus was held today, in which a rise in positivity was observed throughout the province, especially in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur.

“The Task Force discussed various ways and means to contain the disease. It was reiterated that compliance of the SOPs (standard operating procedures) for Covid continues to remain a cornerstone measure for control of disease spread,” said the statement.