Electronic Voting Will Put An End To Rigging In Elections: Aitzaz Ahsan

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

02nd May, 2021. 10:24 pm
Pakistan Peoples Party leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that PPP is in favour of electoral reforms in the country.

According to details, PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan while talking in BOL’s program National Debate said that every possibility of election rigging should be eliminated.

The PPP leader said that electronic voting will put an end to rigging.

Aitzaz Ahsan also said that Maryam Nawaz makes threats in her statements but the Election Commission does not take notice of Maryam Nawaz’s statements.

The PPP leader said that the candidate who gets 5% of the votes wins the election, the PML-N does not tolerate defeat, this time selectors have no role in NA-249.

Aitzaz Ahsan also said that the Jahangir group is the reality, Imran Khan has come under pressure, the group went against the Prime Minister and he will also suffer.

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Aitzaz Ahsan further said that it does not seem that PPP will now become a part of PDM and PPP will make its decision on the electronic voting machine.

