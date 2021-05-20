FM calls for joint efforts to stop human tragedy in Palestine

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called for joint efforts to stop the human tragedy in Palestine, where more than 200 innocent civilians have been killed because of Israeli aggression.

According to the details, while speaking at dinner hosted by him at the Pakistan Embassy in New York in the honor of the foreign Ministers who have arrived there to participate in the United Nations General Assembly’s emergency session on the situation in Palestine, Shah Mahmood Qureshi highlighted atrocities being committed by Israeli forces, the miseries of Palestinian people and threats to regional peace, and diplomatic efforts made by Pakistan in this regard.

Foreign Minister of Turkey, Tunis, Palestine, and the President UN General Assembly and Permanent Representatives of OIC member countries attended the reception.

Earlier, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that attempts were being made to keep the Palestinian foreign minister from the UNGA session.

As the session was convened to discuss the plight of the Palestinian people, the debate should be opened by the Palestinian foreign minister, said the FM.

Qureshi said their delegation would await the Palestinian foreign minister to join them in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, the Gaza-based Health Ministry says that at least 227 Palestinians have been killed, including 64 children and 38 women, in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10.

A ministry statement said 1,620 people have also been injured by the onslaught.

The updated death toll comes after four Palestinian civilians, including a 2-year-old child, were killed when Israeli fighter jets bombed a house in the central Gaza Strip.