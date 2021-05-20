Double Click 970×250

FM calls for joint efforts to stop human tragedy in Palestine

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

20th May, 2021. 09:56 am
Adsense 300×600
Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called for joint efforts to stop the human tragedy in Palestine, where more than 200 innocent civilians have been killed because of Israeli aggression.

According to the details, while speaking at dinner hosted by him at the Pakistan Embassy in New York in the honor of the foreign Ministers who have arrived there to participate in the United Nations General Assembly’s emergency session on the situation in Palestine, Shah Mahmood Qureshi highlighted atrocities being committed by Israeli forces, the miseries of Palestinian people and threats to regional peace, and diplomatic efforts made by Pakistan in this regard.

Foreign Minister of Turkey, Tunis, Palestine, and the President UN General Assembly and Permanent Representatives of OIC member countries attended the reception.

Earlier, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that attempts were being made to keep the Palestinian foreign minister from the UNGA session.

As the session was convened to discuss the plight of the Palestinian people, the debate should be opened by the Palestinian foreign minister, said the FM.

Qureshi said their delegation would await the Palestinian foreign minister to join them in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, the Gaza-based Health Ministry says that at least 227 Palestinians have been killed, including 64 children and 38 women, in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10.

A ministry statement said 1,620 people have also been injured by the onslaught.

The updated death toll comes after four Palestinian civilians, including a 2-year-old child, were killed when Israeli fighter jets bombed a house in the central Gaza Strip.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Punjab Govt. to update masses on reopening of schools within next 24 hours
4 mins ago
Punjab Govt. to update masses on reopening of schools within next 24 hours

Punjab government on Thursday announced that it would update masses about the...
Arshad Chaiwala
28 mins ago
The Viral Arshad ‘Chaiwala’ Soon Going To Open His 10 Café Outlets In UK

Arshad Khan alias Chaiwala, who gained fame from the tea vendor in...
Crypto Crash Bitcoin and others price dropped
44 mins ago
Crypto Crash: Bitcoin, Ethereum Suffer Massive Plummet By More Than 20%

Bitcoin nosedived in price by more than 10% on Wednesday after its...
Sukkur accident
1 hour ago
Sukkur: 13 Dead, Dozens Wounded After Passenger Coach Overturned At Highway

A passenger coach accident in Sukkur has killed at least 13 people...
COVID-19: Pakistan records 131 deaths in a single day
1 hour ago
COVID-19: Pakistan records 131 deaths in a single day

Pakistan reported 131 deaths related to the novel coronavirus in the past...
PS-70 by-election In Badin: Polling To Begin Today
10 hours ago
PS-70 by-election: Polling To Begin Today

A by-election will be held today in the Sindh Assembly constituency of...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Punjab Govt. to update masses on reopening of schools within next 24 hours
4 mins ago
Punjab Govt. to update masses on reopening of schools within next 24 hours

Punjab government on Thursday announced that it would update masses about the...
USD TO KWD
26 mins ago
USD TO KWD: Today 1 Dollar Rate in Kuwaiti Dinar, 20th May 2021

Today USD/KWD Dollar exchange rate is 0.30 (Last updated on 20th May...
Arshad Chaiwala
28 mins ago
The Viral Arshad ‘Chaiwala’ Soon Going To Open His 10 Café Outlets In UK

Arshad Khan alias Chaiwala, who gained fame from the tea vendor in...
Ayesha Omar Palestine
31 mins ago
My country, my people, stand with Palestine, Ayesha Omar

Pakistan's famous actress Ayesha Omar, while expressing solidarity with the Palestinians, said...