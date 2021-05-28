FM Qureshi Leaves For Iraq Today On Three-Day Visit

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi left for a three-day visit to Iraq on Friday at the invitation of his Iraqi counterpart.

According to the details, the Foreign Minister will have a special meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Mohammed Hussein.

The meeting will focus on bilateral relations, the promotion of bilateral cooperation in multilateral fields, and the challenges facing the Muslim world, as well as important regional and global issues.

In his meetings with the Iraqi leadership, the Foreign Minister will also discuss the difficulties faced by “visitors to Iraq” each year and measures to facilitate them. With regard to enhancing bilateral political and defence cooperation with the Iraqi leadership.

The Foreign Minister’s visit to Iraq is a link in the development of high-level relations with Muslim countries in the light of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.